New Life Evangelistic Center, volunteers provide assistance to homeless

The New Life Evangelistic Center joined local church groups and volunteers to host a Spring Fling event in downtown St. Louis.

The event was a chance for homeless people to get food, clothing and blankets. Volunteers also provided bus tickets, haircuts and information about job recruiting.

"The homeless are forgotten, brushed away in the city. The city wants to put them out of sight, out of mind," said Ray Redlich, New Life Evangelistic Center assistant director. "It's very important to treat them as people."

Volunteers said they are seeing more homeless people on the streets due temporary winter shelters closing for the season.

