JDRF raise almost $1 million to find Type 1 diabetes cure

News 4 Russell Kinsaul has been the emcee for the gala for over 7 years. (Credit: KMOV)

Hundreds filing in for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Saturday. (Credit: KMOV)

Hundreds gathered at Ballpark Village Saturday night for a gala fundraiser with one goal in mind.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation(JDRF) held their annual Hope Gala to help find a cure for Type 1 diabetes (T1D). News 4's Russell Kinsaul served as the emcee for the event which raised more than $800,000.

T1D is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. The disease affects children and adults and has no known cure to prevent it.

Kinsaul has been the emcee for the JDRF gala for over 7 years.

All donations will go towards researching to find a cure. Both St. Louis University and Washington University have programs dedicated to researching and finding the cure.

