Chesterfield church pack meals to help families in need

Volunteers help pack meals for families in need in Chesterfield. (Credit: KMOV)

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, a Chesterfield church decided to spend the day giving back with a special project Saturday.

Volunteers and members of the Green Trails United Methodist Church gathered to pack 30,000 meals for local families in need. The church partnered with The Pack Shack, an anti-hunger non-profit, for the event.

"We had a Girl's Scout troop and a Boy's Scout troop come out to help. The one great thing about this event is that anyone can help," said church member Rita Godeard,

The meals will go to the Circle of Concern and Kingdom House food pantries in the St. Louis area.

