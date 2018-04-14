Local activists gather to 'stand with Syria' after airstrikes ordered

Demonstrators gather at the Old Courthouse to send a message to Syrians. (Credit: KMOV)

The escalating situation in Syria is present on the minds of local activists.

Several demonstrators gathered on the Old Courthouse in Downtown St. Louis to send a message that they stand with the people of Syria and oppose the U.S military intervention.

“To make sure that you know that we are not for this war, we say hands off Syria,” said one speaker at the event. “We want American troops out of Syria.”

WATCH: Sirens go off, explosions light up sky in Syria The event comes after President Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for Syria’s alleged use of Chemical weapons.

According to military officials, more than 100 missiles were successfully launched at three targets inside Syria.

