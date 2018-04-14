Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest

The ex-fiance of a prominent GOP campaign advisor is accusing him of making her into his sex slave and abusing her. 35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s Presidential campaign.More >
The ex-fiance of a prominent GOP campaign advisor is accusing him of making her into his sex slave and abusing her. 35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s Presidential campaign.More >
Jennifer Hart, the mother who drove her family off an oceanside cliff in a fatal crash, had a blood alcohol level that was over the state's legal limit.More >
Jennifer Hart, the mother who drove her family off an oceanside cliff in a fatal crash, had a blood alcohol level that was over the state's legal limit.More >
President Donald Trump declared "mission accomplished" in Friday night's strike on three Syria targets and argued that it "could not have had a better result." "A perfectly executed strike last night," Trump tweeted Saturday.More >
President Donald Trump declared "mission accomplished" in Friday night's strike on three Syria targets and argued that it "could not have had a better result." "A perfectly executed strike last night," Trump tweeted Saturday.More >
Apple recently sent a memo warning employees not to leak company information, saying 29 employees were caught last year, 12 of whom were arrested. Naturally, the memo was leaked.More >
Apple recently sent a memo warning employees not to leak company information, saying 29 employees were caught last year, 12 of whom were arrested. Naturally, the memo was leaked.More >