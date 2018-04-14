Veiled Prophets, STL students creates 2,500 care packages for first responders

Sixty-five volunteers with the Veiled Profit (VP) Foundation put together 2,500 care packages to be delivered to every firefighter, police officer and EMT in St. Louis City. It's the second year the non-profit has done this project to thank first responders for their work.

"It's such a minimal effort from us to give three hours to these guys, when they give every day every year," said Troy Duncan, chairman of the VP Community Service Initiative Program.

Next Saturday, the packages will be delivered to every fire house and substation. Inside each care package are gifts from community sponsors, including Cardinals and Blues tickets, home repair coupons and pet food coupons.

However, the most special gift in each care package is a hand-written letter from St. Louis City students, thanking them for their service.

"Some of these are just amazing; they're emotional," said Robert Graves, chairman of the VP Care Packages Project. "In fact, there's one student that wrote a thank you note specifically saying, 'Thank you first responders for saving my mother.'"

Each care package also includes candy that went along with a first-responders theme, such as Life Savers.

This is the first of 35 volunteer projects VP has set up for the coming year, and they want more volunteers to join them -- even those that are not VP members.

"We actually want to include the community at large," said Duncan.

To learn more about their upcoming projects, visit their website here.

