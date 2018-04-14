St. Francois County woman charged with molestation of 7-year-old boy

A woman from St. Francois County is charged with molestation of a 7-year-old boy.

Tina Kern, 46, of Desloge, Missouri is charged with Second Degree Child Molestation, a class B felony.

Court documents show a Desloge police officer was called to the 300 block of N. Grant St. on Feb. 28 in reference to a female neighbor inappropriately touching the caller's son.

When the officer arrived, the caller said her son told her Kern had touched his genitals over his clothing, according to the Park Hills Journal.

The Park Hills Journal also reports that a forensic interview with the boy and his mother revealed more details. The boy said Kern followed him behind the apartment building and wanted him to pee in a cup and pose for a naked photo, to which he said no. She then touched his genitals over his clothing and grabbed his butt underneath his clothing.

The forensic interview revealed Kern may have victimized more neighborhood children, according to what the boy told investigators.

Kern is being held on a $25,000 bond.

