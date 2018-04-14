Woman robbed at knife point at Swansea, IL Schnucks

Swansea police are searching for this man after an armed robbery at Schnucks. (Credit: Swansea police)

The Swansea Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a woman at knife point in the parking lot of Schnucks.

The armed robbery happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday at the Schnucks at 2665 N. Illinois St.

Police said the victim reported a male suspect that held a knife to her side and demanded money. The victim gave the suspect an unknown amount of money and keys.

The suspect was last seen running southbound from the Schnucks.

"This is a very unusual incident at this location," Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said. "Please always be aware of your surroundings and if you see something suspicious, call us immediately."

A spokesperson for Schnucks said the company is aware of the incident and are cooperating with police.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information, please call the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. You could receive up to a $1,000 reward.

