Chesterfield PD looking for man who stole $100 worth of shrimp from Sam's

Police are searching for this man who allegedly stole $100 worth of shrimp from Sam's. (Credit: Chesterfield police)

According to Bubba from Forest Gump, shrimp is the fruit of the sea. You can do just about anything with it!

Except, you can't steal it. That's why the Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole $100 worth of shrimp from Sam's Club by stuffing it in his clothes.

If you have any information or know who this person is, please call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.