Potosi teen dies two days after car crash

A teenager from Potosi, Missouri died two days after he was involved in a sing-car crash.

Tyler Courtois, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday morning. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 185 north of Grassy Meadow Lane in Potosi.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of the 2012 Dodge Caliber, 20-year-old Devon Thompson, failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned.

Courtois was ejected from the vehicle. Neither Courtois nor Thompson were wearing their seat belts.

Missouri State Highway Patrol did not list injury information for Thompson.

