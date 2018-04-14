Man shot in thigh in North St. Louis

A man in his 20s was shot in his upper right thigh Saturday morning in North St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. near Kennerly Ave. and Vandeventer Ave. in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

St. Louis police said the victim was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

No further details have been given.

