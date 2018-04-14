One unit of St. Louis police force to be eliminated

Changes are coming to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Chief John Hayden will eliminate one unit from the force, meaning many officers will be shuffled around.

However, the chief said the shuffling will allow for a new focus on "open-air drug markets."

All changes will take effect April 16 as Hayden looks to tackle high crime city-wide.

