Piece of Apollo 11 spacecraft on display at the Science Center

The command module from the Apollo 11 mission is on display at the St. Louis Science Center. (Credit: KMOV)

A piece of prominent American history goes on display at the St. Louis Science Center on Saturday.

The Destination Moon exhibit opened Saturday, featuring the actual command module from the Apollo 11 mission. A command module is the detachable control portion of a manned spacecraft.

In 1969, the mission carried three American astronauts to the moon which, in turn, created humans' first footsteps on the moon.

The command module is on loan from the Smithsonian museum in Washington, D.C.

"[The command module] has only been out of [the Smithsonian's doors] one other time, so we are very excited to bring this to the midwest," President and CEO of the St. Louis Science Center Bert Vescolani said.

The actual helmet and gloves worn by astronaut Buzz Aldrin will also be on display, in addition to more than 20 other Apollo 11 mission artifacts.

The St. Louis Science Center is one of only four museums in the nation to host the exhibit.

Admission to the St. Louis Science Center is free; however, the exhibit costs $10 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. Children five and under are free.

