Tower Grove Farmer's Market kicks off, brings new days of operation

A seasonal tradition in the City of St. Louis kicked off Saturday.

The Tower Grove Farmer's Market officially opened at 8 a.m., and vendors were busy setting up for the big day. The market will be open Saturday until 12:30 p.m.

The market will be open every Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting, throughout the summer.

However, the market will be open more than just on Saturdays this year. The market will be open every Tuesday during the summer from 4-7 p.m.

At the market, shoppers can find fresh, locally-grown food and handcrafted art. There is also live music and free yoga.

