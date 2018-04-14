City plans to replace broken concrete traffic balls, not get rid of them

One of the traffic balls in the Gate District along Compton Ave. and Lafayette Ave. was hit and ended up rolling one block north.(Credit: KMOV)

The concrete traffic balls in South St. Louis have caused a lot of debate. After discussing whether the balls will stay or go, officials said the balls are not going anywhere.

The city plans to replace the broken concrete balls at various intersections.

City officials said the decision to keep the balls is based on community feedback and crash numbers since they were installed although some have caused issues. One ball broke free from the ground and rolled away in late January, and another became lodged underneath a truck in February.

Aside from some negative feedback, city residents have also gotten creative with the balls. On Valentine's Day, they were decorated with hearts. One woman even crocheted hats for the balls in January.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.