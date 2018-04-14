Slight chance of severe weather in Metro East today

As a cold front moves across the area Saturday afternoon, there is a chance for a few severe storms to develop, mainly east of St. Louis. The threat is quite low, but if a strong to severe storm does develop, expect hail and/or strong winds.

Weather will be quiet overnight tonight as much colder air moves in. Expect cloudy weather Sunday with scattered rain showers. It will be much colder, and breezy, too. A few wet snowflakes may mix in at times.

