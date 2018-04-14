Homicide detectives requested after shooting in The Grove

Homicide detectives have been requested after a man was shot in The Grove early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. near Manchester Ave. and S. Sarah St., which is right by Attitude's Nightclub.

St. Louis police said the victim was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, but that he is in critical/unstable condition.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.