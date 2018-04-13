Home owner defends dog's constant escapes after neighborhood complaints

Dick the dog's escapes have created problems for neighbors in Affton. (Credit: KMOV)

An Affton woman’s dog notorious for escaping its home is causing frustration and anger among neighbors on social media.

Angela Freiner had to drive 30 minutes to the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center to pick up her Terrier mix, Dick.

This is the second time she’s picked the dog up in two weeks.

“He’s well known in the neighborhood,” she said. “They call him the infamous Dick.”

Freiner says she took the dog in a little more than a year ago, and she has had to find him countless times after his escapes.

The escapes are so common, people refer to the dog on community groups around social media almost any time a dog goes missing.

Many have offered to help Freiner find her dog, even donated nails to help secure her fence.

However, just this week Freiner said Dick jumped over the six-foot fence.

“It doesn’t matter who has him or what you try, he’s smart,” she said.

Some neighbors, though, are frustrated.

Two, who asked News 4 to remain anonymous, said Freiner has ignored their attempts to help and has even threatened neighbors.

Freiner said that’s not true.

“Nobody reaches out to me personally,” she said. "They post stuff on public forums.”

Freiner said she’s running out of money to continue getting her dog back.

One comment posted on Facebook mentioned that perhaps people should call Animal Control and force Freiner to pay money to get him out of the shelter.

Freiner said she’s taking Dick to get neutered Monday and plans to set up an electric fence.

If that doesn’t work, she’ll consider giving her dog to someone else.

In the meantime, she hopes people will stop posting critical comments on social media.

“I’m not going to give up on him,” she said. “He’s my dog.”

A spokesperson for St. Louis County said there aren't any limits for taking a stray dog to an animal shelter, and as long as the dog is not aggressive or a danger, the owner can continue to claim the dog as long as they pay the fine.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.