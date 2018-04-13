Arkansas teen finds new heart in St. Louis

An Arkansas teen found the right organ donor in St. Louis just in time.

The long beeps in Daniel Smith’s room at St. Louis Children’s Hospital almost match his 18-year long wait for a new heart.

“It was kind of just something I knew was going to happen all my life,” said Daniel Smith.

When he was six hours old, doctors diagnosed him with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

“Which meant he did not have the entire left side of his heart,” said pediatric cardiologist Dr. Janet Scheel.

Scheel said his defective heart has done well working in overdrive.

“You take the only pumping chamber you have. You don’t have two, you have one. You make that into the pumping chamber for the whole body,” Scheel said.

One chamber hearts in children are known to eventually fail.

“I eventually noticed I did not have the same endurance as other people. I could not keep up necessarily,” said Daniel.

It got worse and the need for a heart transplant rapidly grew. Recently, a match was found for him in St. Louis.

“It was a roller coaster from the moment we got the call until he had the surgery,” said Bettina Smith, Daniel’s mother.

Daniel’s father Larry, who is an ICU nurse, traveled back and forth while Bettina handled things at home.

“I knew in my heart, all the bad that could happen. God did not intend it that way. He did not intend Dan to get 18 years with this heart only to leave him at this time of need,” said Larry Smith.

Daniel received his new heart on March 27.

“It was really just kind of like pressing against my chest a little bit, which hurt a little bit,” said Daniel.

April is National Donate Life Month.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.