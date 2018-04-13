Lawsuit filed after women thrown out during 'In God We Trust' Wentzville meeting

A lawsuit has been filed over after a woman was thrown out of a city council meeting in Wentzville over the phrase “In God We Trust”. (Credit: KMOV)

A lawsuit has been filed Friday after a woman was thrown out of a city council meeting in Wentzville over the phrase 'In God We Trust'.

The ALCU has filed a lawsuit after Sally Hunt was thrown out of a Wentzville Council meeting in February after claiming the sign plastered inside city hall was offensive.

The lawsuit said the city of Wentzville violated her rights by not allowing her to finishing speaking. After she gave her speech at the meeting, Mayor Nick Guccione questioned her statements and when she countered his statements, police escorted her out.

In the clip, Hunt is heard questioning the mayor.

"What’s the reason you’re asking me to take me out," Hunt said.

Mayor Guccione says the sign is about patriotism. 'In God We Trust' was established as the national motto in the 1950s.

The city has received letters from the Freedom From Religion Foundation arguing the sign should be taken down. However, there are no plans for any changes.

