Man accused of killing Metro East toddler posts bond

A man accused of killing a 2-year-old in the Metro East is out of jail on bond.

Gyasia Campbell, 24, recently posted a $15,000 bond. He is charged in connection with the death of Kane Friess, who died of trauma April 2017.

Last week, a judge reduced Campbell’s bond from $1 million after Friess’ mother wrote a letter to the court saying she believed a first-degree murder charge was too harsh.

Friess grandmother told News 4 she was fearful Campbell would flee if he posted bond.

