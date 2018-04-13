FedEx store evacuated after reports of suspicious package in South County

Police surround the FedEx store in South County after reports of a suspicious package. (Credit:Viewer Tina Dammrich)

Police have evacuated a South County FedEx store after being alerted of a suspicious package in the area Friday evening.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 5000 block of South Lindbergh just past 7.p.m. and customers were asked to leave the store.

Bomb squad units were called to the scene to further investigate,.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.