Screenshot shows prosecutor's office interview of woman at center of Greitens case

News 4 is getting the first look at what Gov. Eric Greitens defense team considers a critical image in the case against the governor.

News 4 obtained a screenshot of a videotaped interview of the woman at the center of the case. The defense team says the photo proves an investigator hired by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office lied under oath.

The photos, which were provided by the court, show a sit-down interview that was conducted in a hotel room weeks ago. The woman in the photo claims Grietens took a partially nude photo of her without her consent. Greitens is accused of threatening to share the photo if the woman spoke about the encounter. He has admitted to having an affair with the woman but has denied wrongdoing connected to it.

The man in the photo obtained by News 4 is William Tisaby, who was hired by the Circuit Attorney’s Office as a private investigator. He is a former FBI agent that Greitens’ attorneys have raised questions about, from his qualifications to his methods.

Tisaby told the defense team he did not take notes during the interview but he can be seen in the photo with pen and paper in hand.

The prosecution originally told the defense the video had malfunctioned. But it turns out that video of the interview worked and prosecutors turned it over this week.

The defense team says all of that is proof that prosecutors committed misconduct and that Tisaby lied under oath. The prosecution says the defense is trying to distract from the case.

Defense lawyers are asking for the case to be thrown out. Judge Rex Burlison has yet to rule on that motion.

A gag order on what can be said by the lawyers in public is in place but in court, the defense is continuing to raise questions about the fact that the case was investigated by the Circuit Attorney's Office and not St. Louis Police.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says the department was not asked to investigate.

“Kim Gardner called and hypothetically asked me, ‘What if something happened?’ She never ID’d the victim, so no victim has contacted the police department and talked about a crime where Gov. Greitens was the suspect,” Hayden said.

Gardner later released a statement responding to Hayden:

I called Chief Hayden on Thursday, January 11th at 1:39pm on his cell phone. I asked him if he had plans to investigate the allegations that were made regarding the Governor. The Chief told me “that is public corruption and that goes to the Feds.” When the city’s top law enforcement officer calls the city’s chief of police to discuss an investigation into the highest elected official in the State of Missouri, there are no hypotheticals. While the Attorney General has been respectful enough to offer assistance with this matter, at no time since I announced this investigation has Chief Hayden offered his assistance.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office says it has used private investigators in the past.

Tisaby is still under contract with the Circuit Attorney’s Office but a spokesperson says he is not actively involved in any investigation at this time.

