1 person in critical condition after accident on EB I-70 in St. Charles

One person was critically injured in an accident on eastbound I-70 in St. Charles Friday afternoon.

The wreck, which involved multiple cars, happened just before 6:00 p.m.

Another person suffered non-life threatening injuries, firefighters said.

Several lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed for around one hour, but all lanes have re-opened.

