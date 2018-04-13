Freshway Foods recalls romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks

Freshway Foods has issued a recall Friday for a brand of romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks due to E. Coli contamination.

In a news release, Schnucks informed it's customers that select chopped romaine lettuce sold at their delis and salad bars are linked to multi-state outbreak.

Customers are urged to check any product from self-service salad bar containing romaine lettuce.

The following items from the salad bar may be affected:

Apple Walnut Salad

Greek Salad

Cobb Salad

Tossed Garden Salad

Schnucks is offering customers a full refund when returning any unused product. Anyone with questions should contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs Department at 314-994-4400 or 800-264-4400.

