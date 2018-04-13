Caught on camera: Thieves steal all 4 wheels from car in South City in matter of minutes

A security camera was rolling when three people stole the wheels right off a woman’s car in South City.

Kelly Wilson’s 2017 Dodge Charger was parked in front of her South City home when suspects pulled up in a dark later model Ford Escape and took the four wheels right off her car.

The suspects took more than just the wheels.

“When they put it on the jacks, they bent the metal underneath the car. They broke the seal on the car and there are some scratches from where the jack hit the car,” Wilson said.

The theft and damage is adding up to more than $5,000. Wilson said she has insurance to cover the loss.

A Metro East town recently passed an ordinance to try crack down on stolen tires and wheels being resold.

Tire stores in Alton will be required to have an electronic database of all the used tires and wheels they purchase.

Stephanie Thaxton with Cheapies Tires says she’s not sure how effective the ordinance will be. She says Cheapies Tires already makes a photocopy of a seller’s ID and is careful because if the tires and wheels are stolen, the company isn’t reimbursed.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects who stole the wheels, call police.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved