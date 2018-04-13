Facing nursing shortage, healthcare professionals hold 'Experience Nursing Day'

Friday high school students had an opportunity abouto learn about the nursing field at Chamberlain University in Maryland Heights (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the American population ages, the need for doctors and nurses is predicted to grow.

Friday high school students had an opportunity to learn about the nursing field, with the goal of helping to fill that need.

The “Experience Nursing Day” was held at Chamberlain University in Maryland Heights.

The goal was to answer questions and get more students to think about pursuing nursing careers:

“So this experience helps those students experience what might be like and get over some of those fears they might have if they start a nursing program,” said Jennifer Bussen, president of the St. Louis College of Nursing.”

“Doing an infusion injection is amazing because i don't really like needles but it got me comfortable and now I know it’s not a phobia but knowing just have to become comfortable doing it,” said Hazelwood Central senior Sydnei Lopez.

According to one report, Missouri could face a shortage of 2,000 nurses in just over 10 years.