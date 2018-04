Leadership program helps parolees give back to community

Parolees clean up Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley, Mo. as part of the Concordence Leadership Academy Program. (Credit: KMOV)

The Concordance Academy of Leadership program is allowing parolees to give back to the community by cleaning a local cemetery.

On Friday, News 4 went to Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley to see the parolees at work. The cemetery has become overgrown, lacking funds to keep up with maintenance. A couple dozen parolees and volunteers turned out Friday to clear and burn the brush.

The program starts working with men 6 months before they get out of prison and continues through their first year out of prison.

Jeff Smith, the head of community engagement with Concordance Academy, says projects like this help make up for some the wrongs the parolees did and helps change their image in the community.

Smith also says the academy helps the men on their job skills before they send them on job interviews in the real world.

