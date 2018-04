Grant's Farm opens for its 64th year with new deer safari park

Exciting news for families and tourists of the St. Louis area, Grant’s Farm opens for its 64th year this Saturday.

All the usual great attractions are back; animal shows, camel and pony rides, complimentary samples for those 21 and older and new to this year, a deer safari park.

The new deer safari park must be booked in advance online on their website.

Admission is free to the park but some programs you do have to pay for.

From now until April 24, the park is only open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

After April 24, the park will begin summer hours: Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

