St. Louis nightclub closed until new security measures put in place

A St. Louis nightclub will be remained closed until new security measures are carried out due to multiple shooting that have occurred outside of the facility.

There were recently six people shot in total in two separate incidents outside of Mood Lounge, located a block away from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters.

On March 2, 2018 around 1 a.m. two men and a woman were shot outside the club.

About a month later, an additional three men were shot following a fight that broke out at an open mic event.

Mood Ultra Lounge’s manager Warne Haley-Triky took to Instagram to express his concern surrounding the victims, their families, and the community/

“At this time, we will be temporarily closing Mood Ultra Lounge to set for a new safety plan for all,” said Triky,” We cannot stress enough that Mood Ownership/Management does not condoned this type of behavior and the type of people that committed these acts of violence are not our targeted clientele.”

There is no word on when the club could possibly re-open at this time.

