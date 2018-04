Police SUV involved in head-on crash in South City

A St. Louis Police vehicle was involved in a crash Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis Police SUV was involved in a head-on crash in South City Friday.

Just before 11 a.m., the police SUV and another SUV collided head-on at the intersection of Hartford and South Grand.

There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Multiple police vehicles and emergency crews are on the scene.

South Grand is closed in both directions at the crash scene.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved