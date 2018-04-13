Chief Hayden reflects on first 100 days in office

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is reflecting on his first 100 days.

Within his first 100 days in the position, Hayden created a violence reduction zone, known as “Hayden’s Rectangle.” The zone was identified as an area in the city where 67 percent of homicides and 50 percent of all violent crime occurred. Since its creation, additional resources and specialized units have helped to decrease crime by 20 percent in and around the area. Hayden plans to keep the units in the area to continue reducing crime.

In addition, Hayden has returned officers to uniformed patrol. The chief said 30 officers, some of which have already been moved, will go from plainclothes specialized units and other administrative roles back to uniformed patrols.

Hayden is also working to increase the fight against the opioid epidemic. Officers in the First District have begun carrying Narcan, and other uniform patrol officers and some specialized units will be trained on the overdose drug in the coming months.

He also said he is increasing community engagement and outreach, reinstated the Bureau of Community Policing, expanded technology and instated a diversity council.

Chief Hayden said his department is down 130 commissioned officers, which is the lowest staffing level in history.

News 4’s Chris Nagus is sitting down with the Chief to further discuss his first 100 days. The interview will air on News 4 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday night

