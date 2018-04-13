2 teens shot within hours of each other in the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teenagers were shot within hours of one another in the City of St. Louis.

Around 8:35 p.m. Thursday, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck in the 5600 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The teenager was then taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.

Hours later, around 1:45 a.m. Friday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the area of 10th and Manhattan in the Columbus Square neighborhood. Police said the teenager was conscious and breathing while being transported from eh scene.

No other details regarding either shooting have been released.

