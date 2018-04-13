Suspect shot, officer injured during struggle over gun in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect was shot and an officer was injured during a struggle over a gun in Webster Groves Thursday night.

Two Webster Groves officers were patrolling Ivory Crockett Park, located at 800 Bell, when they found a suspicious vehicle and conducted a narcotics-related investigation around 8:15 p.m. During the investigation, one officer removed the vehicle’s passenger without incident and handcuffed him.

While the 21-year-old passenger was being handcuffed, a 28-year-old suspect reportedly ignored an officer’s commands and entered using the driver’s door of the vehicle. The officer near the passenger side of the vehicle saw a handgun inside and a struggle began between the suspect and officer. While they were struggling for the gun, the suspect vehicle was moving and dragging the officer, according to police.

During the struggle, the handgun discharged, striking the 28-year-old in the leg.

After the gun went off, the struggle for the handgun ended and the suspect vehicle stopped moving. The suspect was then taken into custody and the officer was able to get the gun.

The 28-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound. He was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The 21-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being struck by the suspect vehicle during the incident.

The officer who struggled with the suspect over the gun was taken to the hospital after suffering from abrasions. He is described as an officer with 36 years of service.

The second officer at the scene, who took the 21-year-old into custody, was not injured during the incident. Officials said he has 5 years of services.

The St. Louis County Police Department is the lead agency on the investigation.

No other details regarding the investigation have been released.

