Cardinals' 13-4 win extends Reds' worst start since 1955

Jose Martinez #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI double in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 12, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Jose Martinez drove in six runs Thursday night and Yadier Molina homered in his return from a one-game suspension, powering the St. Louis Cardinals to a 13-4 victory that left the Cincinnati Reds mired in their worst start since 1955.

The Cardinals homered a season-high four times while piling up a season high in runs. The Reds helped by walking 11 batters, three of them with the bases loaded.

The Reds fell to 2-10, the worst record in the majors and their worst start since an identical mark in 1955.

Infielder Cliff Pennington pitched the ninth for Cincinnati and gave up a pair of walks and Martinez's second RBI single of the game.

Paul DeJong's solo shot deep into the upper deck in center off Austin Brice (0-2) snapped a 4-4 tie in the sixth. Martinez and Molina hit back-to-back drives in the seventh, when St. Louis put it away with seven runs. Martinez added a two-run double in the inning.

Michael Wacha (2-1) went five innings and extended his streak of beating Cincinnati. The right-hander is 9-1 career against the Reds. The Cardinals have won Wacha's last 11 starts against the Reds since Sept. 20, 2014.

Molina served a one-game suspension on Wednesday for making contact with plate umpire Tim Timmons during an altercation with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. Molina singled home a run in the first inning off Sal Romano and connected for his fourth homer in the seventh.

Marcell Ozuna also had a solo shot that extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

VOTTO RESTS

Joey Votto was out of Cincinnati's lineup for the first time since Sept. 2, 2016, ending his streak of 202 consecutive games started. It was the longest for the Reds since Pete Rose started 370 straight games from 1973-76. Manager Bryan Price decided that Votto, who turns 35 in September, should get an occasional day off this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RH Sam Tuivailala went on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Tuesday with a strained left knee. RH Mike Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take his spot in the bullpen. Mayers pitched the last three innings for his first save.

Reds: LH Brandon Finnegan expects to be activated and join the rotation. He has been sidelined since spring training with a strained left biceps, but had no issues in a rehab appearance this week. "I threw 98 pitches and I came out feeling good," Finnegan said Thursday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RH Luke Weaver (1-0) won both of his starts against the Reds last season, allowing two earned runs and fanning 13 in 11 innings.

Reds: RH Tyler Mahle (1-1) gave up a career-high five runs in 4 2/3 innings of a 5-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

