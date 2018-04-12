Affton homeowner won't take sign down despite neighbors calling it 'offensive'

Many neighbors have complained about the sign, but police say no laws have been broken. Credit: KMOV

One Affton homeowner’s balloon sign isn’t getting some neighbors in a festive mood.

Instead, the sign, displayed in the front window, is causing offense to some who say it's not appropriate for children.

The homeowner asked News 4 not identify her.

She says she placed the sign up with the message, which includes an expletive followed by the word Trump, out of frustration with the current administration.

She originally posted the message using paper, but after one neighbor called police, she opted to use balloons.

“I decided to celebrate my dissent,” she said. “Instead of paper, balloon, as opposed to nothing because this isn’t going away.”

She says her intent isn’t to offend anyone.

“It’s not for anyone other than myself and people that feel the same way,” she said.

The sign has been up for weeks, but it wasn’t until someone posted a comment about it on social media that many neighbors began to express their concerns about it.

Two neighbors tell News 4 they called police to complain about the sign but were told she isn't breaking any laws by posting it in her home.

Meredith Stutte understands the homeowner has the right to express herself but wishes she’d use another word with so many children, including her own, living in the neighborhood.

“It’s such a harsh word,” she said.

“Put something out of the Bible there and teach the kids that,” said Larry McDaniel, who also lives near the home. “We don’t need kids saying that at school.”

The homeowner says she explained the sign to her own children and doesn’t mind them seeing it.

“It’s not my job as a parent to teach your children what’s appropriate or not,” she said.

She has no plans on taking the sign down.

“If you don’t like it and you think its offensive then you can not drive by my house,” she said. “Or you can use it as a teaching moment for your children. You can teach your children that you don’t think the f-word is appropriate, that it’s my first amendment right to say what I want even if you don’t agree with it.”

