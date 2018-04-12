Basketball from fast food restaurant exploded in daughter's lap, father says

A father says a basketball from a Culver’s in Edwardsville exploded in his daughter’s lap.

Garrick McFarland and his 7-year-old daughter were leaving the Culver’s location in Edwardsville when the basketball she got at the restaurant popped in her lap, Garrick McFarland says.

“Frightened as to what just happened, she apologized for the ball exploding in her hands. I could tell she was hurt, but there were no life-threatening injuries,” said Garrick McFarland.

McFarland then went back inside to tell management what happened. On the way, he said he noticed his daughter’s arm was burned, a finger was jammed and face was cut.

Both Garrick and Brandy McFarland say Culver’s showed compassion when they found out what happened to their daughter. Both say they want the basketballs gone from all Culver’s locations.

“I don’t want to see this happen to any other family or any other kid,” Garrick McFarland said.

Garrick McFarland says a Culver’s attorney the parents’ request was too much.

Culver’s later sent News 4 the following statement about the incident:

Thank you for the opportunity to respond. First, we are very sorry to learn of this incident and hope the little girl will recover from her injuries soon. We believe this was caused by an over-inflated ball. Balls such as these are inflated at the restaurant. Culver’s has distributed over 65,000 basketballs since 2014 and we are not aware of this ever happening. While we believe this is an isolated incident, a communication has been sent to all of our restaurants reminding them of proper inflation procedures.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved