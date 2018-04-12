Ground broken on new project to rehab part of South City neighborhood

Community leaders broke ground on a new project in the Gravois Park-Dutchtown area of South City on Thursday. Credit: KMOV

The project involves turning 16 historic buildings at Chippewa and Oregon into apartments and commercial space. Part of that space will also be used a restaurant incubator.

“We have a flourishing restaurant industry here in St. Louis and to be able to incubate them here in the Gravois Park-Dutchtown neighborhood is a real asset.” Said 20th Ward Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

Developers say the apartment will be high quality, affordable homes that will replace vacant, deteriorating ones.

