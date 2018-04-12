Proposal fails that would have sent SIU-Edwardsville more funding

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - A proposal has failed that would have reallocated state funding from Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus to the Edwardsville campus to reflect enrollment changes.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that the measure Thursday received four "yes" votes, three "no" votes and one abstention from trustees. The first phase would have sent an additional $5.1 million to the Edwardsville campus for fiscal year 2019. It also would have included a study to devise a new formula to decide how much money each campus should receive.

SIU-Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook says the study is still expected to happen. Enrollment at the Carbondale campus has been declining and more students are enrolling at Edwardsville.

SIU System President Randy Dunn supported the funding reallocation but Carbondale campus Chancellor Carlo Montemagno said it could threaten the university's financial stability.

