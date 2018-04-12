Community wants accused toddler killer to remain behind bars

Gyasi Campbell, 24, is charged with first-degree murder.. Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff

A group gathered outside the St. Clair Co. courthouse Thursday demanding that a man accused of killing a toddler remain behind bars. Credit: KMOV

A community is putting pressure on St. Clair County authorities to keep an accused killer behind bars.

A group gathered outside the county courthouse Thursday demanding justice for 2-year-old Kane Friess.

His mother’s boyfriend was Gyasi Campbell is charged in Kane’s murder. Authorities said Kane died from head trauma in April 2017.

Kane’s mother has asked for the charges against Campbell to be reduced. Earlier in April, a judge reduced Campbell’s bond.

Kane’s grandmother and other relatives are concerned Campbell will flee if he’s let out on the lower bond.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved