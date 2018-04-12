Car crashed into bookstore, parked in mystery section

A car, driven by a 17-year old with a learners permit, crashed through the front of the Books Galore bookstore in Festus.

A 17-year old driver with a learner's permit is not expected to be issued a citation after crashing through the front of a bookstore in Festus, according to police.

John Gilbert is the owner of Books Galore in the 400 block of West Main Street.

"I was helping a lady in another part of the store and it sounded like a bomb went off," said Gilbert.

Gilbert said he thought there'd been a natural gas explosion until he looked closer and saw a car in his business.

"And when we came around the corner, there was a car parked just over here in the mystery section," said Gilbert.

Festus police told News 4 that the teen driver claimed she was pulling up to the bookstore and her foot accidentally slipped off the brake pedal. Three days earlier. a driver in his 70's also claimed his foot slipped off the brake pedal when he crashed his Silverado pickup through the front of Detour Bar and Grill in the 2800 block of Seckman Road in Imperial.

As it turns out Gilbert knew the teen driver and her passengers.

"Just out for a day of driving and shopping and I feel horrible for them and just so glad no one was hurt."

Books Galore is scheduled to be open Friday morning. Detour Bar and Grill reopened on Wednesday.

