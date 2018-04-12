While another Republican calls on Greitens to resign, others stay silent

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe became the highest-ranking Republican in the capitol to call for Greitens to step down. Credit: KMOV

There were more calls for the resignation of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens on Thursday in the capitol.

"Do you want him leading this state? I don't want him leading this state," said Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh.

Walsh also hinted that Senate Democrats may try to stop legislation from reaching the Governor's desk.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe became the highest-ranking Republican in the capitol to call for Greitens to step down.

"His ability to lead is not going to be there," Sen. Kehoe said in a briefing after the Senate adjourned for the weekend.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said he'll wait for the House to make a decision on a possible impeachment, but he also had harsh words for the Governor's criticism of the Special House Investigative Committee.

"I don't like the fact some on the second floor are calling this a witch hunt and impugning the integrity of these members," Sen. Richard said referring to Greitens office, which is on the second floor of the capitol building.

In the House, many Republicans were still refusing to talk about Greitens.

"You still have people in flux here," said St. Rep. Steve Cookson, a Republican from Poplar Bluff.

Cookson says he believes the House is moving towards impeachment, but it may involve a special session later this year.

Democrats are looking to start the impeachment process right away.

"The way we were briefed it doesn't take much to go to impeachment," says Sen. Rep. Bob Burns, Democrat from South St. Louis County.

