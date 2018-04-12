St. Louis Proud: The women who shaped our city and the nation

St. Louis has had its fair share of women who make the city proud throughout its history, but you may not remember their names.

The Missouri History Museum is working to make sure all St. Louisians know the names of the women who shaped the course of St. Louis and our nation.

The museum is collecting artifacts related to women’s suffrage. It’s for an exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of the nineteenth amendment.

The exhibit will open in 2019.

