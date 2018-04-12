Woman, child on moped struck by car in hit-and-run accident in N - KMOV.com

Woman, child on moped struck by car in hit-and-run accident in North County

Police said a woman and 4-year-old child on a moped were hit by a car in North County Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 10000 block of Duke around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said the car then fled the scene.

The woman and 4-year-old were taken to a hospital.

