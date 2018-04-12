Blues player donates $20,000 to University City teacher and school

The Thorburn's son is a student of Weber. (Credit: KMOV)

The St. Louis Blues season is over but that’s not stopping team members from making a difference in the St. Louis community.

Blues forward Chris Thorburn along with his wife presented a check for $20,000 to teacher Sierra Weber and the Flynn Park School in University City.

The Thorburn’s say Weber has been working wonders with their seven-year-old son, Bennett who has Autism.

The money was raised through a series of fundraisers at Blues games this season.

