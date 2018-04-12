Storm Chances Ramp Up Late Friday

Friday may see an isolated shower or storm in our area during the morning to afternoon, but it's Friday evening into Friday night that our storm chances ramp up. While it's a lower end risk, some of those storms could be severe.

The severe threat Friday is focused on the Western half of Missouri with an increased risk, you'll see that in orange on the maps. Our area ranges from the lower end "Marginal" to "Slight" farther west.

This means we'll have to watch for a severe storm threat, mainly from hail and wind, though can't rule out an isolated tornado. The timing is evening and nighttime for our area and the ingredients for severe don't look as likely as areas west earlier in the day.

Forecast models have ranged from a line of storms to more widely scattered storms being hit and miss. So coverage of storms may not be widespread Friday night, but it's still a severe threat to keep an eye on and we'll be watching it closely for you! Check back for updates.