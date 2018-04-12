How a donation to Backstoppers can get you access to Riverchase Rec. Facility

Access to the Riverchase Rec. will only cost you a donation to Backstoppers Thursday night. (Credit: KMOV)

The Riverchase Recreational Facility in Fenton is having an open house Thursday to benefit Backstoppers.

That means anyone can come in and use the pool, walking track or exercise equipment all for a donation to Backstoppers.

The center closes Thursday at 9.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved