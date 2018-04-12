Firefighters work to save victim trapped in car after it crashed into River Des Peres

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis firefighters are on the scene of a crash where a person was believed to be trapped inside a car in the River Des Peres.

The call came out just after 3:20 p.m. Thursday and traffic cameras showed a vehicle, possibly overturned, in the water.

The Marine Rescue Task Force responded to the scene. The person inside made it out of the car and is being treated.

