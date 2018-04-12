The KMOV ACM Superstar Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The KMOV ACM Superstar Sweepstakes begins at approximately 5:00 a.m. Central Time (“C.T.”) on Friday, April 13, 2018, and ends Monday, April 16, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 8:00 a.m. C.T. on Monday, April 16, 2018, to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsor(s): KMOV-TV/Meredith Corporation, 1 Memorial Drive, St. Louis, MO 63102;

Live Nation, 6677 Delmar Blvd #320, St. Louis, MO 63130

ENTRY: There are two ways to enter:

1. Open the KMOV News App on your smartphone or tablet, select the “Sweepstakes” tab and fill out the mobile entry form to register and receive one (1) entry. If you do not already have the KMOV News App, download it by searching ‘KMOV’ in the Apple Store or Google Play store.

OR

2. Go http://www.kmov.com/category/299299/aptivada-mega-ticket-sweepstakes and complete the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two (2) Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per user per day (regardless of entry method) during duration of sweepstakes. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.



Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of MO or IL, in the KMOV viewing area residing in Pike, Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis – Ind Co., Jefferson, Franklin, Gasconade, Phelps, Crawford, Washington, Reynolds, Iron, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri and Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, Bond, Fayette, St. Clair, Clinton, Marion, Clay, Monroe, Washington and Randolph counties in Illinois, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KMOV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, April 16, 2018 at approximately 9:30 a.m. C.T., one (1) winner will be selected via random drawing from among all eligible entries.

Winner will receive four (4) tickets to the 2018 Country Megaticket Concert Series at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Dr. Maryland Heights, MO 63043), valid for all of the following concerts:

Jason Aldean - Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Dierks Bentley - Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Keith Urban - Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Rascal Flatts - Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker - Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Will also receive 4 tickets to:

Luke Bryan at Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Avenue, St. Louis MO 63102, on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Total approximate retail value of prize: $1302.00. Transportation and incidentals not provided. One (1) prize per household. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent in the amount of the actual prize value.

Winner will be notified by phone and/or email at approximately 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Monday, April 16, 2018. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at KMOV’s address by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Friday, April 20, 2018. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to a non-profit organization of Station's discretion. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserves the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from KMOV and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, KMOV reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that KMOV believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KMOV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.kmov.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For more information about how Live Nation uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://concerts.livenation.com/h/privacy.html?tm_link=tm_i_privacy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Friday, April 20, 2018. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize dates or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If prize is forfeited, an alternate winner will be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MO or IL State and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, April 27, 2018 to Winners’ List, KMOV ACM Superstar Sweepstakes at KMOV’s address, above.

KMOV’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook Vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.