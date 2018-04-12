Police: 2 drivers crash into each other, suspicion of DWI for bo - KMOV.com

Police: 2 drivers crash into each other, suspicion of DWI for both

Police suspect both drivers involved in the accident were driving while intoxicated. (Credit: KMOV) Police suspect both drivers involved in the accident were driving while intoxicated. (Credit: KMOV)
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

Two drivers are facing possible charges for driving while intoxicated after an accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 64.  

Police say just after midnight Thursday, near route 159 in Fairview Heights, the two vehicles crashed into each other with one of the cars rolling over.

Police told News 4 that both drivers were taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

